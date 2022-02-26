comscore Mililani outlasts ‘Iolani in OT, will play Saint Louis for boys state basketball title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Mililani outlasts ‘Iolani in OT, will play Saint Louis for boys state basketball title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani guard Creighton Ofsonka knocks the ball away from ‘Iolani guard Aaron Claytor.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mililani guard Creighton Ofsonka knocks the ball away from ‘Iolani guard Aaron Claytor.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani guard Trey Lieb drives to the basket ahead of ‘Iolani guard JJ Mandaquit, back, and center Kaimana Lau Kong.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mililani guard Trey Lieb drives to the basket ahead of ‘Iolani guard JJ Mandaquit, back, and center Kaimana Lau Kong.

Jackson Mayo scored five crucial points in overtime as second-seeded Mililani outlasted ‘Iolani 45-39 in the Division I semifinals of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 26, 2022

Scroll Up