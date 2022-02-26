Mililani outlasts ‘Iolani in OT, will play Saint Louis for boys state basketball title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jackson Mayo scored five crucial points in overtime as second-seeded Mililani outlasted ‘Iolani 45-39 in the Division I semifinals of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships.

“It feels good. I’m happy for the kids. They really sucked it up. They did a hell of a job,” Mililani coach Garrett Gabriel said.

After being assigned to guard JJ Mandaquit all game long, Mayo turned the tables and connected on a 3-pointer from the right wing to give the Trojans a 40-37 lead with 1:17 left in OT. On the next possession, Dylan Flanders rebounded an ‘Iolani miss and connected with Mayo, leaking out, for an easy layup to open the margin to five points with less than a minute to play.

Mayo, a 6-foot-1 senior, had just one point going into overtime.

“It’s a great feeling. Going to the state championship is something you’ve always dreamed of. Doing it with the boys you love is a pretty special moment,” Mayo said. “It’s the confidence that my coaches and teammates have in me. It’s a team effort the whole game. I just happened to hit one shot.”

Mandaquit scored on a follow shot with 25.4 seconds left to bring the Raiders within 42-39, but Flanders stepped up and hit both ends of a 1-and-1 with 23.4 seconds remaining.

Jayden Kipapa added a free throw with 10.4 seconds to go for the final six-point margin. The crowd at Moanalua gym, largely Mililani fans, celebrated the Trojans’ first trip to the state final.

J Marxen led the Trojans with 10 points and Flanders tallied nine points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Two of them were in OT.

“It’s just coaching. We were all able to keep our composure. That’s really the biggest thing. We didn’t panic,” said Flanders, a 6-4 senior.

OIA champion Mililani (16-1) will battle ILH champion Saint Louis for the Division I title at Blaisdell Center today. Tip-off is 7 p.m. Their only loss came in nonconference play, 63-61 in overtime to Saint Louis.

Mililani is chasing its first boys state basketball crown. The Trojans lost in the semifinal round in 2002 and ’04.

Saint Louis has six state titles in school history, but has not won one since 1986.

Mandaquit led ‘Iolani (16-7), the ILH runner-up, with 13 points and nine rebounds. Aaron Claytor added seven points. After staying close for most of the fourth quarter, the Raiders had the ball with 5.7 seconds left in regulation and the score knotted at 35. Mandaquit went into turbo-boost mode to his right, crossing halfcourt all the way to the basket as Mayo tried to stay with him, but his one-handed scoop shot at the rim missed off the glass.

“He’s a great player,” Mayo said. “You never expect him to miss that. He played great the whole season. We tried to make it a tough shot.”

In the extra period, Trey Lieb returned after dealing with cramps in both calves and hit two free throws for a 37-35 lead.

Mandaquit drove for a basket to tie it with 1:36 remaining. Then Mayo clutched up.