Punahou to face Kamehameha in girls state soccer final

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’s Ellie Gusman (10) hugs Carly Ann Cormack (9) after kicking a free kick and scoring a goal.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’s Dalen Lau heads the ball against Mililani.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Mililani’s Mari Ige (19) and Punahou’s Carly Ann Cormack (9) battle for the ball.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’s Ellie Gusman’s free kick resulted in a goal.

The Punahou girls soccer team couldn’t get much going offensively during the flow of play Friday against Mililani, but the Buffanblu definitely made up for it on their long-distance free kicks. Read more

