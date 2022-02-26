comscore San Diego State pitchers silence Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

San Diego State pitchers silence Hawaii

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.

In a 1-2 mesmerization, TJ Fondtain and Ricky Tibbett collaborated on a six-hitter to lead the San Diego State baseball team to a 7-1 victory over Hawaii at Tony Gwynn Stadium. Read more

Television and radio - Feb. 26, 2022

