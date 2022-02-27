K-Drama: Seung Joo visits Jak Doo in the country on ‘My Husband Oh’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“My Husband Oh”

Episode 11

6:40 p.m. today

Seung Joo goes to Jak Doo’s country home. Jak Doo embraces her and asks her to stay with him. Eun Jo calls out Oh Hyuk as the protege and son of an intangible cultural treasure.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. today

Jak Doo puts a ring on Seung Joo’s finger. Seung Joo returns to Seoul. Eric plans a surprise for Seung Joo. Seung Joo deletes all the information on the documentary.

“Let Me Be Your Knight”

Episode 5

6:45 p.m. Monday

Yun-ju and Tae-in end up spending the night in an abandoned house in the woods. Tae-in is inspired with a new melody for the first time in a long time, thanks to Yun-ju. He suddenly becomes very enthusiastic about treatment while Yun-ju worries about having her identity found out. Ga-on has been acting strange since the Green Concert and is losing focus.

Episode 6

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Luna is floored when Ga-on announces he’s quitting the band. Everyone tries to stop him, but Tae-in insists that they can easily find a replacement. Yun-ju suspects something is wrong, and she and Woo-yeon go out to search of him. Tae-in meets with Blue Moon’s Sang-hun, Ga-on’s high school classmate, for the truth.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 105-106

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Yeon-hee tells Hwa-kyung she’s sick of the imposters. Do-bin gives Chang-soo and Yong-sim an ultimatum to accept Woo-jung as his wife. Woo-jung tells Hwa-kyung to respect her as the older sister-in-law.

Episodes 107-108

7:45 p.m. Thursday

The Yoon family is in an uproar over Jae-bin and Do-bin living under one roof. Ju-won worries about Woo-jung moving into Yoon’s home. Jae-bin tells Yeon-hee he’d divorce Hwa-kyung.

“Find Me in Your Dream”

Episodes 3-4

7:45 p.m. Friday

Ha Jin goes on an interview with Jeong Hoon. Jeong Hoon freezes on screen, spurring gossip. Jeong Hoon is met with reporters after news reports claim Jeong Hoon and Ha Jin are attracted to each other and are dating.

Episodes 5-6

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Jeong Hoon asks Ha Jin about Seo Yeon. Jeong Hoon asks Tae Eun about Seo Yeon and Ha Jin’s relationship. Jeong Hoon finds out more about Ha Jin’s condition. Ha Jin and Jeong Hoon agree to let the rumor blow over. Ha Jin and Director Ji attend a press conference for their new movie. Jeong Hoon and Ha Jin’s relationship gives a boost to the film.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.