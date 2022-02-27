comscore Netflix’s ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ puts spotlight on Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Netflix’s ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ puts spotlight on Hawaii

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  1:11 a.m.
  • COURTESY THE CW From left are Mapuana Makia as Leilani, director Albert Shin, and Remy Marthaller as Maile.

  • COURTESY THE CW Mapuana Makia stars as Leilani and Remy Marthaller as Maile in the “Erased” episode of “Two Sentence Horror Stories.”

Maui-born actress Mapuana Makia has the title role in an episode of “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” which can be streamed on Netflix starting Monday, centered around the displacement of old neighborhoods by upscale development and its damaging effects on people and their culture. Read more

