Netflix’s ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ puts spotlight on Hawaii
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:11 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY THE CW
From left are Mapuana Makia as Leilani, director Albert Shin, and Remy Marthaller as Maile.
-
COURTESY THE CW
Mapuana Makia stars as Leilani and Remy Marthaller as Maile in the “Erased” episode of “Two Sentence Horror Stories.”
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree