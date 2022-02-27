comscore Bottomfish areas reopen around Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bottomfish areas reopen around Hawaii

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.

Eight fishing areas around Hawaii, where fishing for the “Deep 7” species of bottomfish had been prohibited, have reopened following a vote Friday by the state Board of Land and Natural Resources. Read more

