Money piling up behind candidates in Hawaii gubernatorial race | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Money piling up behind candidates in Hawaii gubernatorial race

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:10 a.m.

Who becomes Hawaii’s next governor will be up to 300,000 to 400,000 or so voters later this year, but several hundred people and organizations really want to influence the decision. Read more

