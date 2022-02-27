comscore Hawaii overcomes another injury and pulls out a victory over Bakersfield in its home finale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii overcomes another injury and pulls out a victory over Bakersfield in its home finale

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s JoVon McClanahan took his shot against Cal State Bakersfield’s Justin Edler-Davis.

    Hawaii’s JoVon McClanahan took his shot against Cal State Bakersfield’s Justin Edler-Davis.

  • George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Cal State Bakersfield’s Shawn Stith and Hawaii’s Mate Colina and Kamaka Hepa were on the hunt for a rebound.

    Cal State Bakersfield’s Shawn Stith and Hawaii’s Mate Colina and Kamaka Hepa were on the hunt for a rebound.

On senior night, the University of Hawaii basketball team brought the gift of defense. The Rainbow Warriors held Cal State Bakersfield to 20 second-half points in a 62-50 victory in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

