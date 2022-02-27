Hawaii overcomes another injury and pulls out a victory over Bakersfield in its home finale

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On senior night, the University of Hawaii basketball team brought the gift of defense.

The Rainbow Warriors held Cal State Bakersfield to 20 second-half points in a 62-50 victory in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

It was the lowest output for a UH opponent this season. The outcome also boosted the ’Bows into sole possession of third place in the Big West. The ’Bows, who already clinched a winning 2021-22 season, are 15-9 overall and 9-4 in league play. The Roadrunners’ 10th loss in the past 11 games dropped them to 7-16 and 2-11.

CSUB’s Justin McCall, who entered as the team’s leading scorer at 10.8 points per game, played 5 minutes, 3 seconds and missed his only shot, a 3-point attempt. The Roadrunners hit only one basket in the final four minutes.

“We knew defense wins games,” said forward Jerome Desrosiers, who was one of three ’Bows honored during the post-game ceremony. “We had to step up.”

Junior Madut, a junior who will pursue pro aspirations after he earns his degree in May, scored 10 points and helped deny the Roadrunners’ second-half drives into the lane.

“We were missing a lot of easy layups early,” Madut said. “It was tough for us. We had to adjust. We had to play defense and make free throws. That’s what it came down to. Coach (Eran) Ganot said there are different ways to win. Defense and free throws were the ways we won tonight.”

The Roadrunners were one of the league’s top rebounding teams. They still won the battle of the boards, 29-28, but UH had a 16-14 edge in the second half, including 4-3 on the offensive glass.

“We were focused on blocking out,” post Bernardo da Silva, who scored 10 of his team-high 14 points and grabbed five of his six rebounds in the second half.

It was 44-all with 7:52 left when the ’Bows went on a 10-2 run for a 54-40 lead they would not relinquish. They hit six free throws during the surge. The ’Bows also closed the game with an 8-2 run in which all those points came on free throws.

In the second half, the ’Bows were 18-for-22 on free throws to the Roadrunners’ 4-for-6.

“We knew they ran really high in fouls,” Desrosiers said. “We knew we had to get to the rim and get fouls. Free throws were key at the end.”

Da Silva was 6-for-8 on free throws, Madut and guard JoVon McClanahan were perfect on their four free throws apiece.

“I feel we stayed together as a team,” McClanahan said. “I knew possession by possession we could get a run just by defending. Defending and rebounding. One of their strengths is offensive rebounding. We knew if we just boxed out, they couldn’t guard us. If we defended, we knew we were going to score. That’s what we preached.”

Kamaka Hepa, a 6-foot-10 wing who missed Thursday’s game because of a family situation, returned to the starting lineup on Saturday night. Hepa hit a 3, played tough defense, and grabbed six rebounds. But with 3:09 to play, he landed awkwardly on a rebound attempt, appearing to sprain his right ankle. His ankle was heavily wrapped after the game, but he stood proudly during the farewell ceremony.

Desrosiers, who transferred from Princeton last summer, might have a chance to return next season if the NCAA awards an exemption to Ivy League players.

“If it’s possible, we’ll see,” Desrosiers said. “That’s what I’m trying to do. It’s not official yet. But who would want to leave this place?”