Drew Triplett carries Maui Prep to Division II championship

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  Maui Prep guard Drew Triplett drives to the basket around Kaimuki guard Malu Cleveland.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Maui Prep guard Drew Triplett drives to the basket around Kaimuki guard Malu Cleveland.

  Maui Prep raises the Division II state championship trophy.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Maui Prep raises the Division II state championship trophy.

The scoring machine transformed into the ultimate playmaker, and Maui Prep is now the first team in Maui Interscholastic League history to win a boys basketball state championship in the classification era. Read more

