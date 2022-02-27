Kamehameha edges rival Punahou to win third straight state girls soccer crown
- By Kyle Sakamoto
-
Today
- Updated 1:10 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kamehameha celebrates after winning the state title.
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kamehameha celebrates after winning the state title.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree