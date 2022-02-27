comscore Saint Louis wins first state basketball title since 1986 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Saint Louis wins first state basketball title since 1986

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.
  Saint Louis forward Aiva Arquette throws down a slam dunk between Mililani forward Dylan Flanders, back, and guard Creighton Ofsonka.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis forward Aiva Arquette throws down a slam dunk between Mililani forward Dylan Flanders, back, and guard Creighton Ofsonka.

  Saint Louis poses with the Division I state championship trophy.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis poses with the Division I state championship trophy.

  Saint Louis guard Hayden Bayudan drives to the basket around Mililani guard Jackson Mayo, back left, guard Jayden Kipapa (10), and forward Dylan Flanders (22) during the first half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis guard Hayden Bayudan drives to the basket around Mililani guard Jackson Mayo, back left, guard Jayden Kipapa (10), and forward Dylan Flanders (22) during the first half.

Aiva Arquette poured in 25 points, including a monster dunk in traffic during a crucial second-quarter run, as the top-seeded Crusaders overpowered second-seeded Mililani 57-34 for the boys basketball state title on Saturday night at Blaisdell Arena. Read more

