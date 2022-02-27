comscore Solala Nasu boots lone goal to give Pac-Five Division II state soccer title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Solala Nasu boots lone goal to give Pac-Five Division II state soccer title

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:09 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Pac-Five celebrated after winning the HHSSA Division II Girls Soccer Championship Game 1-0 over Kauai on Saturday.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Pac-Five celebrated after winning the HHSSA Division II Girls Soccer Championship Game 1-0 over Kauai on Saturday.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Pac-Five’s Solala Nasu kicked the ball downfield against Kauai’s Coral Turner on Saturday.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Pac-Five’s Solala Nasu kicked the ball downfield against Kauai’s Coral Turner on Saturday.

Pac-Five’s Solala Nasu wasn’t daunted when she lined up for a 30-yard free kick in the second half Saturday against Kauai. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 26, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up