Solala Nasu boots lone goal to give Pac-Five Division II state soccer title
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 1:09 a.m.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Pac-Five celebrated after winning the HHSSA Division II Girls Soccer Championship Game 1-0 over Kauai on Saturday.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Pac-Five’s Solala Nasu kicked the ball downfield against Kauai’s Coral Turner on Saturday.
