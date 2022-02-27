Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, noon at TBD.

MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

TENNIS

COLLEGE WOMEN

Hawaii 7, CS Fullerton 0

Doubles

1. Léa Romain/Satsuki Takamura (UH) def. Natalie Duffy/YuSeung Suh (CSUF), 6-3

2. Camila Garcia/Eira Tobrand (CSUF) def. Ana Vilcek/Tal Talya Zandberg (UH), 6-4

3. Gitte Heynemans/Nidhi Surapaneni (UH) def. Juliette Daries/Kaytlin Taylor (CSUF), 7-5

Singles

1. Satsuki Takamura (UH) def. Natalie Duffy (CSUF), 6-2,6-0

2. Léa Romain (UH) def. YuSeung Suh (CSUF), 7-6 (1)

3. Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Eira Tobrand (CSUF), 5-7, 6-3, 12-10

4. Tal Talya Zandberg (UH) def. Juliette Daries (CSUF), 6-3, 6-2

5. Gitte Heynemans (UH) def. Camila Garcia (CSUF), 6-2, 7-5

6. Madison Kim (UH) def. Kaytlin Taylore (CSUF)