CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL College: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Hans L'Orange Park. BASKETBALL PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at The Shark Tank. PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at The Shark Tank. SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, noon at TBD. MONDAY No local sporting events scheduled TENNIS COLLEGE WOMEN Hawaii 7, CS Fullerton 0 Doubles 1. Léa Romain/Satsuki Takamura (UH) def. Natalie Duffy/YuSeung Suh (CSUF), 6-3 2. Camila Garcia/Eira Tobrand (CSUF) def. Ana Vilcek/Tal Talya Zandberg (UH), 6-4 3. Gitte Heynemans/Nidhi Surapaneni (UH) def. Juliette Daries/Kaytlin Taylor (CSUF), 7-5 Singles 1. Satsuki Takamura (UH) def. Natalie Duffy (CSUF), 6-2,6-0 2. Léa Romain (UH) def. YuSeung Suh (CSUF), 7-6 (1) 3. Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Eira Tobrand (CSUF), 5-7, 6-3, 12-10 4. Tal Talya Zandberg (UH) def. Juliette Daries (CSUF), 6-3, 6-2 5. Gitte Heynemans (UH) def. Camila Garcia (CSUF), 6-2, 7-5 6. Madison Kim (UH) def. Kaytlin Taylore (CSUF)