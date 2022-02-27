Warriors get a surprise standout in walk-on tryouts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers skull cap and a green volleyball shirt, 27-year-old Brandon MacGregor was the improbable star of the University of Hawaii football team’s walk-on tryouts.

MacGregor, who is a member of the Rainbow Warriors’ video staff, ran the fastest “flying 10” among the nearly 40 participants at the audition at the Ching Complex. In measuring top-end speed, a runner is laser-timed over 10 yards with a lead-up, 20-yard sprint. MacGregor was clocked at 0.99 seconds in his initial attempt — the first sub-one second sprint of the participants — and then 0.97 in his second sprint.

MacGregor, who is auditioning as a linebacker, also did well in agility and position drills.

“I made this decision two years ago for myself and to inspire other people that you’re never too old to chase a dream,” said MacGregor, who grew up in Pittsburgh and Southern California. “I haven’t played football in nine years. But if you put your body, mind and soul into it, you can achieve anything.”

After graduating from Paloma High in California, MacGregor went back to Pittsburgh to take care of his ailing mother. He attended a community college, and then Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he majored in physics and minored in geology and mathematics. He eventually moved to Hawaii, where he was admitted into UH’s earth and planetary science program. His emphasis is studying volcanoes.

Because there were no tryouts last year due to the pandemic, he landed a job videoing the Warriors’ offense in practices. “Just trying to help out the braddahhood anyway I could,” MacGregor said. “They were nice enough to give me that opportunity, so I was blessed to come and help out.”

Three weeks ago, while training for the tryout, MacGregor suffered what he believed was a serious injury to his right ankle. “I thought I broke my ankle,” he recalled. “I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t put any weight on my ankle.”

But with help from Susan Bradley, a Maui-based, Christian Science practitioner, MacGregor felt better quickly. “Two days later, I went to the gym and dead-lifted. The next day, I was doing 40-yard dashes with no pain. I never injured my ankle that badly, and (the recover was) amazing. I was almost in tears. I thought the journey had come to an end. So much praise to the Lord.”

Outspoken Lee in tryouts

Former UH hybrid safety-linebacker Leonard Lee also participated in the tryout. Lee was one of the most vocal critics of the environment fostered by former head coach Todd Graham.

After expressing his views during a Twitter Space forum, Lee did not attend two practices, and was removed from the roster. Graham resigned on Jan. 14.

Receivers post still vacant

With the announcement of Eastern Washington defensive coordinator Eti Ena as defensive line coach, the receivers coach is the only vacant job remaining on the Warriors’ staff.

For now, head coach Timmy Chang is leading the receivers’ meetings as part of the orientation to the Warriors’ new offense — a mix of run-pass option and run-and-shoot. UH still plans to hire a permanent receivers coach.

Owens Jr. creates own path

Chad Owens Jr. is only partially following the path of his father, a former walk-on who became an all-league player at UH and then in the Canadian Football League.

While the elder Owens was a slotback/returner for the Warriors, Owens Jr., a walk-on who joined the Warriors in January, is strictly a quarterback. Owens Jr., who is 5-9 and 185 pounds, has impressed teammates with his passing and running during players-only workouts.