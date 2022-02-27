comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - February 27, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – February 27, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • While on an Oceania Cruises trip to Western Europe in September, Honolulu resident Jeff Lee spotted the Tasty Poke restaurant during a stop in Gijon, Spain. Photo by Margie Lee.

    While on an Oceania Cruises trip to Western Europe in September, Honolulu resident Jeff Lee spotted the Tasty Poke restaurant during a stop in Gijon, Spain. Photo by Margie Lee.

  • In September, Christopher Blasdel and Tokyo Suzuki of Honolulu discovered Kona’s Coffee Hawaiian Pancake Cafe in the Adachi ward of Tokyo. Photo by Jun Suzuki.

    In September, Christopher Blasdel and Tokyo Suzuki of Honolulu discovered Kona’s Coffee Hawaiian Pancake Cafe in the Adachi ward of Tokyo. Photo by Jun Suzuki.

  • Irv Miyamoto of Aiea snapped this throwback photo in 1973 when he found some aloha in Tijuana, Mexico.

    Irv Miyamoto of Aiea snapped this throwback photo in 1973 when he found some aloha in Tijuana, Mexico.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Las Vegas Advisor: Nevada governor ends the state’s mask mandate

Scroll Up