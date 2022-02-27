Signs of Hawaiian Life – February 27, 2022
While on an Oceania Cruises trip to Western Europe in September, Honolulu resident Jeff Lee spotted the Tasty Poke restaurant during a stop in Gijon, Spain. Photo by Margie Lee.
In September, Christopher Blasdel and Tokyo Suzuki of Honolulu discovered Kona’s Coffee Hawaiian Pancake Cafe in the Adachi ward of Tokyo. Photo by Jun Suzuki.
Irv Miyamoto of Aiea snapped this throwback photo in 1973 when he found some aloha in Tijuana, Mexico.
