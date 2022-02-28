comscore Off the News: Protecting children from child porn | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Protecting children from child porn

  • Today

The case was a revolting, but important, reminder that predators are among us, veiled in trusted roles. Rian Harold Ishikawa, 43, of Kailua and a former youth sports coach, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to six counts of production of child pornography. Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Recent police incidents, including Kapolei killing and radio snafu, impel HPD to do better

Scroll Up