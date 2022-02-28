Off the News: Protecting children from child porn

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The case was a revolting, but important, reminder that predators are among us, veiled in trusted roles. Rian Harold Ishikawa, 43, of Kailua and a former youth sports coach, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to six counts of production of child pornography. From 2012 to 2015, Ishikawa used a cellphone hidden in his home bathroom to record at least six children in states of undress. The keiki were friends of Ishikawa’s child and members of teams he coached.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (www.justice.gov/psc), a nationwide initiative to catch and punish predators.

A climate-change fee for tourists?

Countering climate change has become an imperative with a lot of support. But could Senate Bill 2054 sour people on the issue?

The measure seeks to impose a rental car fee to help manage the impact of tourists driving gas-powered vehicles. The state Department of Transportation aired concern that this might deter conventional rentals, which bear other fees that fund highways programs. And there are too few electric vehicle alternatives, DOT added. Might be hard to stick this one on the tourists.