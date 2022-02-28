Column: Step out of pandemic cocoon, enjoy outdoors and exercise

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Spring is nearly here, and as we emerge from our pandemic isolation, it is time to make health and fitness a priority. After two years of a disrupted lifestyle, many of us need mental and physical boosts. Consider getting out and enjoying Honolulu’s natural environment to release internalized frustrations, tone up pandemic-­depleted muscles and lose some fat, all while gaining health benefits.

What activities offer all these benefits, and how do we get access to them? A free, easy way for most of us is to get into distance walking, jogging or running — often called endurance exercise training.

Question: What are the health benefits of this type of exercise?

Answer: Because distance running, jogging and walking are weight-bearing exercises, these activities help build strong bones and improve cardiovascular fitness. Other benefits include building and strengthening muscles, improving joint health, enhancing immune functions and improving mental fitness.

Exercise in general can help alleviate some of the frustrations brought on by the pandemic, and improve both mood and energy. Exercise programs have even been shown to reduce some types of clinical depression.

In addition, long-distance exercise can help to achieve or maintain a healthy body weight. Studying 13 men participating for their first time in the nine-month Honolulu Marathon Clinic program, researcher Alan Titchenal found that they lost an average of about 7 pounds of body fat.

Q: If a person has never been involved with distance exercise, how would they get started?

A: A time-tested option is the Honolulu Marathon Clinic. Started more than 45 years ago by cardiologist and running guru Dr. Jack Scaff, the program offers a free Sunday morning clinic from the second Sunday in March until the week before the Honolulu Marathon in December. This year’s clinic begins at 7:30 a.m. March 13 at the mauka side of Kapiolani Park, across from Paki Hale. Current COVID-19 guidelines are followed to keep things safe.

Each Sunday clinic starts with a 10-minute talk on training, health and fitness. Then participants divide into groups based on a walking, jogging or running pace, and head out for the day’s distance.

An added benefit: Organized distance exercise is a great way to connect with old friends and make new ones.

Q: What if a marathon seems overwhelming?

A: No problem. The Start to Park 10K race takes place at the same time and place as the full Honolulu Marathon. It’s a good way to experience the thrill of the event and get a taste of distance running.

Warning: Distance exercise can become addictive.

Q: How does a person join the Honolulu Marathon Clinic?

A: Start by registering, at honolulumarathonclinic.org.

Remember to save the date — this year’s Honolulu Marathon is set for Dec. 11.

Alan Titchenal, Ph.D., C.N.S., and Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S., are nutritionists in the Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Animal Sciences, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, University of Hawaii at Manoa. Dobbs also works with University Health Services.