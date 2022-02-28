comscore Column: Step out of pandemic cocoon, enjoy outdoors and exercise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Column: Step out of pandemic cocoon, enjoy outdoors and exercise

  • By Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Spring is nearly here, and as we emerge from our pandemic isolation, it is time to make health and fitness a priority. After two years of a disrupted lifestyle, many of us need mental and physical boosts. Consider getting out and enjoying Honolulu’s natural environment to release internalized frustrations, tone up pandemic-­depleted muscles and lose some fat, all while gaining health benefits. Read more

Previous Story
14-year-old becomes youngest in Hawaii to bowl perfect 300 game

Scroll Up