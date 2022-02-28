comscore Court upholds decision on North Shore wind farm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Court upholds decision on North Shore wind farm

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Supreme Court last week rejected Keep the North Shore Country’s appeal of a lower court ruling upholding the state Board of Land and Natural Resources’ approval of a habitat conservation plan and incidental take license for Na Pua Makani LLC’s 25-megawatt wind farm on Oahu’s North Shore. Read more

