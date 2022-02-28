comscore Officials warn of cyber attacks in response to Russia sanctions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Officials warn of cyber attacks in response to Russia sanctions

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.
  Ed Case: The Hawaii congressman urged the state government, business and residential communities to be on alert for suspicious cyber activity

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    Ed Case:

    The Hawaii congressman urged the state government, business and residential communities to be on alert for suspicious cyber activity

U.S. officials are warning of potential Russian-­instigated cyber attacks as it faces increasing economic and other international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. Read more

