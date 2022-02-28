Dallas J Duarte’s hitting helps University of Hawaii baseball team top Fresno State

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dallas J Duarte hit a solo home run and drove in three runs to boost the University of Hawaii baseball team to Sunday’s 8-4 victory over Fresno State at Tony Gwynn Stadium in San Diego. Read more

Dallas J Duarte hit a solo home run and drove in three runs to boost the University of Hawaii baseball team to Sunday’s 8-4 victory over Fresno State at Tony Gwynn Stadium in San Diego.

The Rainbow Warriors went 1-2 in the three-day Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament. UH and FSU are both 3-4 overall. The ’Bows complete their four-game road trip with a nonconference meeting against San Diego State today. First pitch is 4 p.m. Hawaii time.

Duarte’s home run was the second of his four-year UH career and first since his freshman season in 2019. Duarte’s drive over the fence in left field sparked the ’Bows’ four-run second inning. Duarte also had a two-run double in a three-run third to extend the ’Bows’ lead to 7-2.

“It was good to see that,” UH coach Rich Hill said of Duarte’s 2-for-5 performance. Duarte has recovered from offseason labrum surgery.

Tai Atkins was beckoned to replace Blaze Koali‘i Pontes after the Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out in the ninth. But left-handed Atkins struck out right-swinging pinch-hitters Blake Wink and Matt Ottino on three pitches apiece to end the game.

“That probably was the best I’ve seen Tai look,” Hill said of Atkins, who has not allowed an earned run in four appearances this season. Atkins’ fastball is “86 (mph), but it looks like 96 coming out of that slot. The ball really jumps on you. He was fortunate to face a couple pinch-hitters. But, man, six pitches, six strikes, game over. That’s pretty impressive.”

The ’Bows also did not commit an infield error. They only have two this season. Shortstop Jordan Donahue also made a couple of impressive defensive plays. Donahue, who is hitting .136, found a way to manufacture a run. With one out in the third and Duarte on third, Donahue put down a bunt. Duarte outraced third baseman Andrew Kachel’s throw to the plate. Donahue then stole second and third.

“We had a good talk,” Hill said of Saturday’s meeting with Donahue. “You’re talking about your team batting average (.221) and power numbers (.276 slugging percentage), and when they are what they are, execution is at the top of the list. Runner on third with less than two outs, infield in, you get the hit-and-run sign, drag push, steal, that’s got to be us.”

Second baseman Stone Miyao appeared to suffer an ankle injury in the second inning. Matt Aribal replaced Miyao. Shortstop Kyson Donahue, who returned Saturday after missing five games while recovering from a hamate injury, did not play on Sunday. “We may end up with 10 or 11 (position players), but those 10 or 11 are going to play hard and fight,” Hill said.

Connor Harrison, the second of five UH pitchers, was awarded the win.

Fresno State’s Nikoh Mitchell, who allowed seven runs in 2 1/3 innings, took the loss.