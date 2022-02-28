comscore Dallas J Duarte’s hitting helps University of Hawaii baseball team top Fresno State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Dallas J Duarte’s hitting helps University of Hawaii baseball team top Fresno State

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

Dallas J Duarte hit a solo home run and drove in three runs to boost the University of Hawaii baseball team to Sunday’s 8-4 victory over Fresno State at Tony Gwynn Stadium in San Diego. Read more

