comscore University of Hawaii water polo team falls to No. 2 USC | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii water polo team falls to No. 2 USC

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

A fourth-quarter surge powered No. 2 USC to an 11-8 win over the fifth-ranked University of Hawaii water polo team in the third-place match of the Barbara Kalbus Invitational on Sunday in Irvine, Calif. Read more

