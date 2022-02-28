Hawaii Beat | Sports University of Hawaii water polo team falls to No. 2 USC By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 10:54 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A fourth-quarter surge powered No. 2 USC to an 11-8 win over the fifth-ranked University of Hawaii water polo team in the third-place match of the Barbara Kalbus Invitational on Sunday in Irvine, Calif. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A fourth-quarter surge powered No. 2 USC to an 11-8 win over the fifth-ranked University of Hawaii water polo team in the third-place match of the Barbara Kalbus Invitational on Sunday in Irvine, Calif. The Rainbow Wahine (8-4) rallied to tie the match at 5-5 going into halftime and trailed 7-6 after the third quarter. The Trojans went on a 4-1 run in the final period and held on for their second win over UH this season. UH sophomore Lara Luka scored two of her team-high three goals in the second quarter. Freshman Morgan McDowall scored the first goal of the match and added the tying goal with 36 seconds left in the first half. Bayley Weber had a hat trick for USC (11-2). The Wahine and Trojans will meet for a third time this season on March 18 in UH’s home opener at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Previous Story Duarte homers, drives in 3 during Hawaii baseball win over Fresno State