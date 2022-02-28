University of Hawaii water polo team falls to No. 2 USC

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A fourth-quarter surge powered No. 2 USC to an 11-8 win over the fifth-ranked University of Hawaii water polo team in the third-place match of the Barbara Kalbus Invitational on Sunday in Irvine, Calif. Read more

A fourth-quarter surge powered No. 2 USC to an 11-8 win over the fifth-ranked University of Hawaii water polo team in the third-place match of the Barbara Kalbus Invitational on Sunday in Irvine, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine (8-4) rallied to tie the match at 5-5 going into halftime and trailed 7-6 after the third quarter. The Trojans went on a 4-1 run in the final period and held on for their second win over UH this season.

UH sophomore Lara Luka scored two of her team-high three goals in the second quarter. Freshman Morgan McDowall scored the first goal of the match and added the tying goal with 36 seconds left in the first half.

Bayley Weber had a hat trick for USC (11-2).

The Wahine and Trojans will meet for a third time this season on March 18 in UH’s home opener at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.