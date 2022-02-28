comscore New coach Timmy Chang, Warriors trying to reconnect with next group of Hawaii high school football recruits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

New coach Timmy Chang, Warriors trying to reconnect with next group of Hawaii high school football recruits

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2019 (SAGAPOLUTELE) Among the players the University of Hawaii are targeting are Punahou quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele, above.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2019 (SAGAPOLUTELE)

    Among the players the University of Hawaii are targeting are Punahou quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele, above.

  • ANDREW LEE / 2021 (HUNTER) Among the players the University of Hawaii are targeting are Mililani’s versatile Gavin Hunter.

    ANDREW LEE / 2021 (HUNTER)

    Among the players the University of Hawaii are targeting are Mililani’s versatile Gavin Hunter.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Some of the state’s top recruits are Kahuku linebacker Liona Lefau, top, who has 22 college offers.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Some of the state’s top recruits are Kahuku linebacker Liona Lefau, top, who has 22 college offers.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kapaa’s Solomone Malafu (9).

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kapaa’s Solomone Malafu (9).

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis offensive guards Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu (left).

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis offensive guards Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu (left).

  • JAMM AQUINO / 2021 Among the most highly recruited Hawaii high school football players are from Kahuku’s state championship team. Leonard Ah You, above center, who has nine offers.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2021

    Among the most highly recruited Hawaii high school football players are from Kahuku’s state championship team. Leonard Ah You, above center, who has nine offers.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Among the most highly recruited Hawaii high school football players are from Kahuku’s state championship team. Brock Fonoimoana, above center, is fourth with eight offers.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Among the most highly recruited Hawaii high school football players are from Kahuku’s state championship team. Brock Fonoimoana, above center, is fourth with eight offers.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Among the most highly recruited Hawaii high school football players are from Kahuku’s state championship team. Red Raiders linebacker Liona Lefau, above right, tops the list with 22 offers.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Among the most highly recruited Hawaii high school football players are from Kahuku’s state championship team. Red Raiders linebacker Liona Lefau, above right, tops the list with 22 offers.

When John-Keawe Sagapolutele got a text with a phone number to call University of Hawaii offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker, he felt pretty good about what was going to happen next. Read more

Previous Story
Duarte homers, drives in 3 during Hawaii baseball win over Fresno State
Next Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 28, 2022

Scroll Up