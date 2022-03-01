Off the News: Respect the mask as restrictions ease

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mayor Rick Blangiardi is ending Safe Access Oahu on Saturday, but it’s the governor who will make the call on the mask mandate, if any, before that state order ends March 25.

But Blangiardi said Monday he expects to see a lot of masks for a time, regardless. Hawaii’s relatively cautious approach with masking has helped to keep COVID-19 at bay, and it’s a habit that’s hard to drop. Folks are likely to make this transition within their own comfort zone, he said.

“People need to respect that,” he added. Let’s hope they will.

Fraction of an inch a big deal at HART

Ha — capital H, lowercase a, as printed in most paragraphs in this newspaper, measures one-eighth of an inch in width. That’s about the size of the latest mismatch involving the city’s rail system. The gap between train tracks is too narrow in five spots — at least — leading up to points where the train wheels cross between tracks, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation reported last week.

Tiny measurement; big problem. HART is figuring out how big. Other letter combinations of about the right width: Uh and Oh. As in Uh-Oh.