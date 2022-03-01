Editorial: The world resists Russian tyranny

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Russian invasion is brutalizing Ukraine, and the world cannot look away.

The sheer horror of the unprovoked attack, a breach of international norms, has left the Ukrainian people reeling with intense suffering and loss. Families are divided, with many huddled in shelters and fleeing the country, while many more are showing the stunning courage to fight for their country against an overwhelming military force.

Whatever Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grim calculations, he could not have expected what happened when his tanks started rolling across the border.

The countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, whose historic ties had been so shaken in recent decades, were bound more tightly than ever in the wake of the attack.

Although the NATO pact did not compel a military response for a nonmember such as Ukraine, there was suddenly a greater willingness than even the West anticipated to put domestic economic interests aside and impose significant sanctions against Russia.

Here in Hawaii, as in every other corner of the U.S., there is admiration for the Ukrainians, a desire to help — and a rational fear of the potential consequences, too.

First, the fear. Putin’s warning about putting nuclear installations on alert is saber-rattling rhetoric we’ve all but forgotten in the post-Cold War era. Such apocalyptic language is extreme, but the notion that the violence could ramp up to fully involve NATO nations has left many feeling anxious.

Even if pro-Russia retaliation takes a virtual form, cyberattacks on utilities and other infrastructure also would be devastating. Local governments, even individuals, should redouble efforts to keep password protections robust and cybersecurity reinforced.

Economically, sanctions on Russia could drive up costs of gasoline in Hawaii, in the near or medium term, and with inflation already draining household budgets, that is worrisome.

But there is also the impulse to show solidarity against the war, and that was good to see — even as far away as in Honolulu, with a demonstration on Sunday at Ala Moana Beach Park. Participants included Ukrainians based in Hawaii, but others were simply local residents feeling compelled to speak out.

Similar events are happening across the country, and donations are pouring in globally. Searching online for “how to help Ukraine” pulls up a panoply of charity websites. Well-established nongovernmental organizations such as CARE (care.org) and Save the Children (savethechildren.org) point to emergency funds targeting Ukraine relief.

There are many other programs. Jose Andres, the chef whose World Central Kitchen charity is famous for feeding people in need, is there to provide meals for refugees (link to the Ukraine project at wck.org).

Supporting this aggrieved nation throughout this crisis is likely to require a long-term effort, and we may all feel the pressure for some time.

This world is so large and complex, with myriad cultures, languages and economic needs that are hard to knit together. And yet where the defense of liberty is concerned, it also can be small. Differences fall away to reveal a unified purpose. The call to support independence and freedom can be heard all the way out in these mid-Pacific islands.

Those ideals are inspirational and rousing. At the same time, given the risk of escalation to the most destructive weaponry, the harsh reality of a small, interconnected world is terrifying as well.

The resistance against tyranny is built at a cost, but we should be willing to pay our share. If a measure of global stability can be restored in the end, that is worth bearing up under some sacrifice of our own.