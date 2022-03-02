‘Who run the world? girls’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Beyonce might not have had Hinamatsuri in mind when she penned these lyrics to Run the World, but nonetheless the song celebrates girl power. Girls’ Day is tomorrow (March 3), and many local businesses are offering seasonal treats in honor of the cultural holiday. Read below to enjoy these festive foods.

Sakura season

We Heart Cake Co. (3468 Waialae Ave.) is offering limited-edition Girls’ Day treats for purchase in store or online. Choose from the Sakura Love Letter cake ($55) — complete with fresh strawberries, mini sakura cookies and macarons on a 10-inch round board with assorted cupcake flavors — sakura ice cream parlor treats ($7.50), which feature cones filled with Japanese sugar candies, M&Ms and meringues; and sakura cookies ($6.50). The cookies feature four different icing designs. Call 808-533-2253 or visit weheartcakecompany.com to find out more.

In bloom

A Cake Life (2320 S. King St.) is featuring Girls’ Day cookie cards ($4-$6.75) until March 12. Take your pick from various cookie designs, including cherry blossoms, Hinamatsuri and a Happy Girls’ Day wreath. Some of these pink sugar cookies feature an embossed cherry blossom design and an airbrushed pearlescent shimmer. These cookies last for three weeks and do not require refrigeration. Visit shop.acakelife.com or call 808-542-0131 to learn more.

A festive favorite

To celebrate spring, sakura-shaped macadamia nut shortbread cookies have returned to Big Island Candies. One version of these limited-time shortbread cookies feature a pink pearl candy baked into the center, while another version includes a creamy white glaze and pink sugar crystal sprinkles. Choose from the Sakura Shortbread Gift Box ($20 online, $21 at Ala Moana Center store) or the Sakura Shortbread Cube ($11 online and at the Hilo Flagship Store and Factory, $12 at Ala Moana Center store).

The gift box is even decorated with an artificial cherry blossom. Call the Ala Moana store (808-946-9213) or visit bigislandcandies.com.

