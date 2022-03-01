comscore All Hawaii counties drop COVID restrictions; statewide mask mandate still in place | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

All Hawaii counties drop COVID restrictions; statewide mask mandate still in place

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

  • COURTESY MAYOR RICK BLANGIARDI / FACEBOOK

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Rick Blangiardi at Honolulu Hale presser.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi at Honolulu Hale presser.

Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii counties on Monday joined Maui County in repealing their last remaining COVID- 19 restrictions, which ranged from limiting gathering sizes to requiring proof of vaccination or negative test result to enter certain establishments. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency marks 2 years of COVID operations

Scroll Up