Death of father, child shocks Waialua neighborhood

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

  • VIDEO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL

    Honolulu police are investigating a possible murder-suicide involving a toddler and a 38-year-old man at a Waialua home on Monday, Feb. 28.

    A child and a 38-year-old man died Monday in an apparent murder-suicide at a Waialua home. Above, investigators gathered outside the home.

    A child and a 38-year-old man died Monday in an apparent murder-suicide at a Waialua home. Above, a woman was comforted at the scene.

Honolulu police detectives Monday were investigating an apparent murder- suicide involving a 38-year-old man who shot his child at their home in Waialua. Read more

