Home collapses on Oahu’s North Shore

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

  • VIDEO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A house collapsed onto a North Shore beach Monday morning after a weekend of high surf.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A house at 59-181-H Ke Nui Road on Oahu’s North Shore rested on the sand after sliding onto the beach early Monday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A surfer walked Monday in front of the house that slid onto the beach at 59-181-H Ke Nui Road.

For years, homes along Oahu’s legendary North Shore have teetered atop sand berms as waves tear away at their foundations, lanai and front yards. Read more

