Home collapses on Oahu’s North Shore
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:27 p.m.
VIDEO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A house collapsed onto a North Shore beach Monday morning after a weekend of high surf.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A house at 59-181-H Ke Nui Road on Oahu’s North Shore rested on the sand after sliding onto the beach early Monday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A surfer walked Monday in front of the house that slid onto the beach at 59-181-H Ke Nui Road.
