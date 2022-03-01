Oahu police staffed at dangerously low level, says SHOPO
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:29 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Video by Honolulu Star-Advertiser's "Spotlight Hawaii"
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021
Robert Cavaco:
He is president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JUNE 2021 Robert Cavaco is seen at a news conference in Honolulu. Cavaco is president of the statewide police officers’ union.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree