comscore Saint Louis leaves no doubt who’s No. 1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Saint Louis leaves no doubt who’s No. 1

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM With their fans behind them, the Saint Louis Crusaders posed with the Division I state basketball championship trophy on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    With their fans behind them, the Saint Louis Crusaders posed with the Division I state basketball championship trophy on Saturday.

Wire to wire, Saint Louis kept the No. 1 ranking. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - March 1, 2022

Scroll Up