Scoreboard – March 1, 2022

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events.

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

Wednesday

No local sporting events scheduled

Volleyball

AVCA Men’s coaches poll

Through Monday

School Pts Rec Prv

1. UCLA (15) 281 10-2 1

2. Long Beach State (4) 270 8-2 2

3. Hawaii 243 13-2 3

4. Penn State 223 12-3 4

5. UC Santa Barbara 205 10-4 6

6. Southern California 196 11-3 5

7. Pepperdine 169 7-5 7

8. Grand Canyon 146 9-6 9

9. Ball State 142 11-2 8

10. UC San Diego 95 7-6 11

11. Lewis 74 8-6 10

12. Loyola-Chicago 66 9-6 14

13. Ohio State 47 7-6 15

14. Stanford 43 8-5 12

15. BYU 35 5-9 13

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: NJIT 10; UC Irvine 9; McKendree 8; Purdue Fort Wayne 7; CSUN 6; Lincoln Memorial 5.

Dropped Out: none

Soccer

HHSAA

Division I First Round Regional

Kalani 2, Kealakehe 0

Goal Scorers: KAL—Ethan Senter, Maka Monaghan.

Kapolei 1, Pearl City 0

Goal Scorers: KAP—Logan Aurio (24:00).

Kaiser 3, Baldwin 1

Goal Scorers: KAI—Ian Ngonethong 2 (61:00, 74:00), Leo Davies. BAL—Kekoa Kiesling (76:00).

Aiea 1, ‘Iolani 0,

Goal Scorers: AIE—Skye Ventura-Kahookele (76:00).