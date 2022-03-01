Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 1, 2022 Today Updated 10:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No local sporting events scheduled Wednesday No local sporting events scheduled Volleyball AVCA Men’s coaches poll Through Monday School Pts Rec Prv 1. UCLA (15) 281 10-2 1 2. Long Beach State (4) 270 8-2 2 3. Hawaii 243 13-2 3 4. Penn State 223 12-3 4 5. UC Santa Barbara 205 10-4 6 6. Southern California 196 11-3 5 7. Pepperdine 169 7-5 7 8. Grand Canyon 146 9-6 9 9. Ball State 142 11-2 8 10. UC San Diego 95 7-6 11 11. Lewis 74 8-6 10 12. Loyola-Chicago 66 9-6 14 13. Ohio State 47 7-6 15 14. Stanford 43 8-5 12 15. BYU 35 5-9 13 Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: NJIT 10; UC Irvine 9; McKendree 8; Purdue Fort Wayne 7; CSUN 6; Lincoln Memorial 5. Dropped Out: none Soccer HHSAA Division I First Round Regional Kalani 2, Kealakehe 0 Goal Scorers: KAL—Ethan Senter, Maka Monaghan. Kapolei 1, Pearl City 0 Goal Scorers: KAP—Logan Aurio (24:00). Kaiser 3, Baldwin 1 Goal Scorers: KAI—Ian Ngonethong 2 (61:00, 74:00), Leo Davies. BAL—Kekoa Kiesling (76:00). Aiea 1, ‘Iolani 0, Goal Scorers: AIE—Skye Ventura-Kahookele (76:00). Previous Story Television and radio - March 1, 2022