Scoreboard – March 1, 2022

Volleyball AVCA Men’s coaches poll Through Monday School Pts Rec Prv 1. UCLA (15) 281 10-2 1 2. Long Beach State (4) 270 8-2 2 3. Hawaii 243 13-2 3 4. Penn State 223 12-3 4 5. UC Santa Barbara 205 10-4 6 6. Southern California 196 11-3 5 7. Pepperdine 169 7-5 7 8. Grand Canyon 146 9-6 9 9. Ball State 142 11-2 8 10. UC San Diego 95 7-6 11 11. Lewis 74 8-6 10 12. Loyola-Chicago 66 9-6 14 13. Ohio State 47 7-6 15 14. Stanford 43 8-5 12 15. BYU 35 5-9 13 Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: NJIT 10; UC Irvine 9; McKendree 8; Purdue Fort Wayne 7; CSUN 6; Lincoln Memorial 5. Dropped Out: none

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage.

