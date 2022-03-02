comscore Column: Faith leaders back cash bail reform | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Faith leaders back cash bail reform

  • By the Revs. Brandon Duran and Thomas J. FitzGerald
  • Today
  • Updated 6:27 p.m.
  • Rev. Thomas J. FitzGerald

    Rev. Thomas J. FitzGerald

  • Rev. Brandon Duran

    Rev. Brandon Duran

When did this imbalance become normal? Did television crime dramas lull us into believing this procedure was fair and right? Was the money to be made enough to skip over the deeper reflection on how the poor are penalized? When did we decide that this was OK? Read more

Previous Story
Column: Peace Corps volunteers ready to send aloha overseas in 2022

Scroll Up