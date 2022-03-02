Column: Turo lets locals earn cash, spread aloha

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Living and working in Hawaii comes with a lot of challenges, especially since the onset of COVID-19. As someone who had spent years working in travel and hospitality for nearly two decades, it was difficult to witness the backlash against tourism that occurred once visitors began traveling back to the islands en masse. But why wouldn’t we experience that when flights were ridiculously inexpensive to fly round-trip during the early summer months of 2021?

Fast forward to today, the travel and hospitality industry is still recovering and airline and hotel prices are returning to normal. Economic experts predict that Hawaii will do well this coming year. As state lawmakers work on legislation for economic recovery, I was shocked to hear legislation that would propose to ban peer-to-peer car sharing. State Rep. Sean Quinlan introduced House Bill 1500, which would do just that.

He stated on Feb. 5 to a Hawaii News Now reporter: “We don’t want to go back to 11 million visitors a year, we don’t want high volume, low spending tourism … And, unfortunately, Turo does make it cheaper to vacation in Hawaii.”

As a former Turo host, I find this argument a bit out of touch. It also reveals that many may not understand the beneficial effects that car-sharing has on local residents. There is a lot that must be shared regarding this innovative application that allows people like me to make extra income to make ends meet.

Turo is an online peer-to-peer car sharing platform that I first encountered in 2016 as a guest after a friend totaled my car when I was out of town. I booked a car for a week from a host who lives in the Salt Lake area of Honolulu. I had such a great experience that once I got a car, I signed up to be a host. Within a few days I had booked with guests from all over the world. I met visitors from the West Coast, Australia and Canada, to name a few. Having worked in hospitality, I used the opportunity to greet them with the aloha spirit and provided information about the island and recommendations on places to visit and dine. It brought me great joy to share what I love about Oahu with visitors.

What is often not recognized is the direct contact that many car-sharing hosts, like myself, have experienced with people from all walks of life — including our local residents. My vehicle helped local residents without a car to use for trips to stores. I have hosted new University of Hawaii students who made the move into dorms. I have helped those who needed tips on sightseeing around the island and even provided beach accessories.

I was able to make enough money to cover monthly car payments, insurance and car maintenance. Additionally, it helped provide funds during one of the most difficult times of my life from 2017 to 2019 when I underwent surgeries for spinal injuries. It also made sense for me because instead of having my car go unused, I was able to share it.

Now that I’ve recovered from my health challenges, I am no longer a Turo host and use my car for work. However, my experience helped me financially and I was proud to be a tour guide for visitors and help locals who needed mobility assistance.

I believe that peer-to-peer car sharing will be a part of travel and hospitality not only in Hawaii but across the country. It shouldn’t be punished for its success. To do so would prevent local residents from gaining extra income while sharing the aloha spirit with others.

Jocelyn Mugot is a peer-to-peer car-sharing advocate who lives in Honolulu.