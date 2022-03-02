Off the News: COVID-19, two years later

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The irony of this week is that Saturday, the day when Safe Access Oahu will end, is very nearly the same day when, two years ago, Gov. David Ige issued Hawaii’s first emergency proclamation for COVID-19.

It might be instructive to read that March 4, 2020, order now (808ne.ws/COVIDstart), and reflect on where we were then. Ige announced there were 2,984 deaths in China, 214 deaths outside of China; think of how those numbers have changed.

Let’s not celebrate a COVID anniversary, but look forward to a final retirement party.

Let the campaigns begin

And they’re off! Well, some of them, at least.

Tuesday kicked off the candidates’ filing period for statewide and county races in this fall’s elections, such as governor, Kauai and Maui mayors, and City Council. But filings are on hold for the offices of U.S. House, state Senate and state House, while the Hawaii Supreme Court hears a challenge to the 2021 State Reapportionment Plan that maps out districts.

The candidate filing period runs through 4:30 p.m. June 7, so let’s hope the challenge is resolved well before then. Interested candidates, meanwhile, can check out info at elections.hawaii.gov.