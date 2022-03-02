comscore Off the News: COVID-19, two years later | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: COVID-19, two years later

The irony of this week is that Saturday, the day when Safe Access Oahu will end, is very nearly the same day when, two years ago, Gov. David Ige issued Hawaii’s first emergency proclamation for COVID-19. Read more

