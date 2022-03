Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Among the lineup of art events at this week’s First Friday festivities in Chinatown, a new novel also will be on exhibit. Read more

Former state Sen. Will Espero will be signing copies of his first novel, “Passion in Paradise,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Downtown Art Center, 1041 Nuuanu Ave.

“Passion in Paradise” is the story of zero-sum conflict between two powerful men. One is a Republican, one is a Democrat. One is Chinese, one is Caucasian. Both have family roots that go back to the days of the monarchy. The popular movements to legalize and regulate prostitution and recreational cannabis, and the search for solutions to the homeless problem, are discussed at length. Ruthless real estate dealings and romantic entanglements percolate through the story as well.

Espero, who served as a state senator for 18 years, opens with the standard disclaimer about the story being a product of his imagination. Any similarities between the characters and events in the book to local politicians, businessmen and developers and actual events are in the eye of the reader.

The book can be purchased at online book retailers and will be available at the signing.