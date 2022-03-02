comscore Bill addresses concerns over visitor impacts at Sharks Cove and Pupukea tidepools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill addresses concerns over visitor impacts at Sharks Cove and Pupukea tidepools

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

A bill arising from concerns about surging numbers of visitors to the Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District on Oahu’s North Shore will be heard today by the state Senate Ways and Means Committee. Read more

Previous Story
Death of father, child shocks Waialua neighborhood

Scroll Up