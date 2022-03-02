comscore Bill aims to combat feral chicken nuisance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bill aims to combat feral chicken nuisance

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A rooster explored the space outside the Aiea Public Library.

    A rooster explored the space outside the Aiea Public Library.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Aiea resident Andy Kaufman went about his day Tuesday as feral chickens were seen in the area.

    Aiea resident Andy Kaufman went about his day Tuesday as feral chickens were seen in the area.

A bill to establish a five-year pilot program to combat feral chickens throughout the islands is moving through the Legislature. Read more

