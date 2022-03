Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has announced hiring two new directors. Each will oversee his respective role at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center, medical offices and clinics statewide:

>> Rob Stafford has been named director of environmental health and safety. Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente, Stafford served as district safety officer for King County and Seattle proper, where he oversaw safety and risk strategies for 6,000 staff.

>> Michael Ortiz has been hired as director of supply management. Ortiz has 18 years of experience in logistics operations, most recently serving as a supply chain manager at Methodist Health System in Houston.

Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Edmund Farm as business development manager specializing in AOAO in its Commercial Lines unit. Farm has 40 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industry. He holds a Series 6 &63 securities license, the Certified Financial Planner designation and a Life &Health license with the State of Hawaii.

