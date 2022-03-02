comscore Record-tying visitor arrivals forecast for 2025 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Record-tying visitor arrivals forecast for 2025

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

Hawaii is expected to tie a record-high 10.4 million visitor arrivals just five years after COVID-19 decimated the islands’ tourism-based economy in 2020, according to the state’s latest economic forecast, released Tuesday. Read more

