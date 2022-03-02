comscore Prep bill that gives school credit for sports draws debate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep bill that gives school credit for sports draws debate

  • By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

High school student-athletes would receive course credits for each sport that they play if two bills become law. Read more

Previous Story
Saint Louis leaves no doubt who’s No. 1
Next Story
Television and radio - March 2, 2022

Scroll Up