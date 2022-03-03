comscore Kirk Caldwell joins gubernatorial race | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kirk Caldwell joins gubernatorial race

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced his candidacy for governor this week with a series of ads in daily newspapers across the islands that included the headline, “Even if some don’t think I can win.” Read more

