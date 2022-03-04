Off the News: All about the climate with a click

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Numbers geeks, climate-change wonks, anyone who loves maps — you can all take a trip down a rabbit hole of information through the new Hawai‘i Climate Data Portal, launched Thursday by a University of Hawaii coalition. Read more

Numbers geeks, climate-change wonks, anyone who loves maps — you can all take a trip down a rabbit hole of information through the new Hawai‘i Climate Data Portal, launched Thursday by a University of Hawaii coalition. Is your interest latent heat flux? Clear sky radiation? All that is available, plus basic temperature, humidity and rainfall, tracked over decades and updated frequently. Researchers can download customizable sets of information and are sure to find it an invaluable aid.

Check it out: hawaii.edu/climate-data-portal.

Give media access to radio system

News media advocates are requesting access to Oahu’s new first-responder radio system on the basis that prompt alerts serve the public interest.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi, former broadcasting executive, has shown interest in contracting with media on this, similar to what’s been done in Las Vegas — and former journalist Ann Botticelli, now with the Honolulu Police Commission, has shown support.

Oahu residents can hope that having decision-makers with experience in the public’s right to know, will help.