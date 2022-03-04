comscore Off the News: All about the climate with a click | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: All about the climate with a click

  • Today
  • Updated 6:19 p.m.

Numbers geeks, climate-change wonks, anyone who loves maps — you can all take a trip down a rabbit hole of information through the new Hawai‘i Climate Data Portal, launched Thursday by a University of Hawaii coalition. Read more

