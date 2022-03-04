Hawaii oil refinery suspends buying Russian crude oil
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:57 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 18
Par Hawaii has historically purchased 20% to 25% of Russian crude for the islands, said the president of the company. Above, the oil refinery is in Campbell Industrial Park.
