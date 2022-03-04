comscore Hawaii oil refinery suspends buying Russian crude oil | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii oil refinery suspends buying Russian crude oil

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 18 Par Hawaii has historically purchased 20% to 25% of Russian crude for the islands, said the president of the company. Above, the oil refinery is in Campbell Industrial Park.

The owner of Hawaii’s oil refinery said Thursday that island consumers should not expect oil supply disruptions or significant price increases as a result of its decision to suspend purchases of Russian crude oil in response to the war in Ukraine. Read more

