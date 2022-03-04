comscore Hawaii residents offer support to Ukrainians | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii residents offer support to Ukrainians

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Yaryna “Rainy” Volynska, left, held a sign Wednesday with fellow supporters at Ala Moana Regional Park.

    Yaryna “Rainy” Volynska, left, held a sign Wednesday with fellow supporters at Ala Moana Regional Park.

Smiling as she sat in her wheelchair beneath the trees of Ala Moana Regional Park, Aiko Kaneshige, 96, her slight, trim figure clad in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag, held a sign that said “Putin get out” in Japanese. Read more

