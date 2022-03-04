comscore Amy Atwell goes off; Rainbow Wahine hold onto first place | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Amy Atwell goes off; Rainbow Wahine hold onto first place

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kelsie Imai of the Rainbow Wahine went to the hoop against Kayanna Spriggs of the Matadors on Thursday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kelsie Imai of the Rainbow Wahine went to the hoop against Kayanna Spriggs of the Matadors on Thursday.

The announcement came three times within the first two minutes. “Amy Atwell for threeee.” Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii men’s basketball falls short at Santa Barbara

Scroll Up