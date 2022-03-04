comscore Hawaii baseball team ready for visit from perennial power Vanderbilt | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii baseball team ready for visit from perennial power Vanderbilt

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

In the baseball equivalent of pre-paying for fuel, Hawaii coach Rich Hill expects his Rainbow Warriors to empty their proverbial tank at the end of this weekend’s four-game series against fifth-ranked Vanderbilt. Read more

