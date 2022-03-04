Rainbow Wahine’s Amber Igiede raises her game at National Team Open Program
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:33 p.m.
Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede spent last weekend training in Colorado Springs.
