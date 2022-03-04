Scoreboard – March 4, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

PacWest: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I Boys: 5th place semis, Punahou vs. Kapolei, 3 p.m. at Field 15; Mililani vs. Aiea, 3 p.m. at Field 16. Semifinals, Kaiser vs. Hilo, 5 p.m.; Kalani vs. King Kekaulike, 7 p.m., matches at Radford.

HHSAA Division II Boys: 5th place semis, Roosevelt vs. Radford, 3 p.m. at Field 7; Waialua vs. Le Jardin, 3 p.m. at Field 8. Semifinals, Island School vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 1 p.m.; Hawaii Prep vs. Seabury Hall, 3 p.m.; matches at Waipio Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Spring Match, Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

OIA East: Kalani at Moanalua; Castle at Kaiser; Roosevelt vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park Field. Games start 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: Kaimuki vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park Field; Radford at Kahuku; Waianae at Waipahu; Waialua at Nanakuli. Games start at 11 a.m.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I Boys: 5th place game, 3 p.m. at Field 16; 3rd place game, 3 p.m. at Field 15; Championship, 7 p.m. at Radford.

HHSAA Division II Boys: 5th place game, 1 p.m. at Field 16; 3rd place game, 1 p.m. at Field 15; Championship, 5 p.m. at Radford.

SOFTBALL

College: exhibition, Hawaii Hilo Alumni Game, noon at Hawaii Hilo.

SUNDAY

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Dominican vs. Chaminade, noon at TBD.