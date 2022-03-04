Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 4, 2022 Today Updated 10:39 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASEBALL PacWest: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park. SOCCER HHSAA Division I Boys: 5th place semis, Punahou vs. Kapolei, 3 p.m. at Field 15; Mililani vs. Aiea, 3 p.m. at Field 16. Semifinals, Kaiser vs. Hilo, 5 p.m.; Kalani vs. King Kekaulike, 7 p.m., matches at Radford. HHSAA Division II Boys: 5th place semis, Roosevelt vs. Radford, 3 p.m. at Field 7; Waialua vs. Le Jardin, 3 p.m. at Field 8. Semifinals, Island School vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 1 p.m.; Hawaii Prep vs. Seabury Hall, 3 p.m.; matches at Waipio Stadium. VOLLEYBALL College women: Spring Match, Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SATURDAY BASEBALL PacWest: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park. OIA East: Kalani at Moanalua; Castle at Kaiser; Roosevelt vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park Field. Games start 11 a.m. OIA Division II: Kaimuki vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park Field; Radford at Kahuku; Waianae at Waipahu; Waialua at Nanakuli. Games start at 11 a.m. BASKETBALL Big West women: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SOCCER HHSAA Division I Boys: 5th place game, 3 p.m. at Field 16; 3rd place game, 3 p.m. at Field 15; Championship, 7 p.m. at Radford. HHSAA Division II Boys: 5th place game, 1 p.m. at Field 16; 3rd place game, 1 p.m. at Field 15; Championship, 5 p.m. at Radford. SOFTBALL College: exhibition, Hawaii Hilo Alumni Game, noon at Hawaii Hilo. SUNDAY SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Dominican vs. Chaminade, noon at TBD. Previous Story Television and radio - March 4, 2022