Former Honolulu planning commissioner owns Palolo site of 3 gambling raids

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

A commercial property in Palolo owned by a former member of the Honolulu Planning Commission has been raided three times by Narcotics/Vice officers in the past 17 months as police try to permanently shut down the illegal gambling den. Read more

