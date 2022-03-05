comscore Hawaii State Library reopens to visitors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii State Library reopens to visitors

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 The Hawaii State Library on South King Street had been closed for visits since Gov. David Ige’s COVID-19 emergency orders in March 2020. The library reopened Monday.

The Hawaii State Library has reopened after being closed to visitors for nearly two years, and all the public libraries are resuming Wednesday hours following a pandemic-related hiatus of more than half a year. Read more

