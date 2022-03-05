Hawaii State Library reopens to visitors
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:58 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020
The Hawaii State Library on South King Street had been closed for visits since Gov. David Ige’s COVID-19 emergency orders in March 2020. The library reopened Monday.
